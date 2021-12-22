Police: Man charged for sexual assault of a minor

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charge a man for sexual assault regarding the corruption of a minor.

According to Edwardsville Police Department, investigators received a notice from the Luzerne County Children and Youth concerning a sexual assault of a child.

Police say William Yurek Jr. age 32 of Wyoming, sexually assault a minor on September 20.

Investigators arrested Yurek on Wednesday afternoon charging him indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of a minor. His bail was set to $25,000, Yurek remains in police custody.