Police: Man causes $30K in damage after being denied free food at McDonald’s

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man smashed an electronic menu at a Mcdonalds’ in Schuylkill County after being denied free food.

According to a release from police, the incident occurred on February 2nd around 11:00 p.m. at the McDonalds located on the 900 block of East Main Street in North Manheim Township in Schuylkill County.

Police say the man approached the drive-through window on foot and demanded free food from the employees. After being denied, the suspect allegedly took a rock and smashed the electronic menu.

Police say the suspect was man wearing eyeglasses and a coat with a blue hooded sweatshirt.

McDonald’s estimated the damages at $30,000.