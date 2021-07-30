Police: Man attempts to flee Lock Haven courtroom

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday Matthew Cole tried to flee Clinton County court to avoid state prison, police say.

According to Police, Cole appeared before Judge Michael F. Salisbury on Monday morning and was sentenced to one to five years in a state prison for theft.

After being given his sentence, police say Cole was given a chance to speak. He became agitated when the judge told him his time to speak was over.

He continued to talk while walking toward the doors and then began to run. Cole ignored the verbal commands of the officers.

Police say, he was apprehended after multiple Taser charges.

Cole is now facing up to 11 years in prison on multiple charges including escape, a felony of the 3 degree, and flight to Avoid Apprehension.