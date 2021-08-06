Police: Man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Carbondale man after they say he assaulted a woman who is eight months pregnant by striking her several times, including in her stomach.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on Thursday around 7:45 in the morning patrolman Thomas Sakosky received a call from another city employee saying that she heard a woman screaming for help in the house next to hers.

The city employee who had informed the officer also said that the victim had gotten into a neighbors’ vehicle and that they were on their way to the Carbondale police station.

Police say the neighbor who had driven the victim to the police station said he was backing out of his driveway when the victim came running up to his car, naked and covered in blood. The neighbor told police that, 21-year-old, Tyler Hall came running after the victim and tried to get in the car when he drove off.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that Hall had hit her in the face multiple times, he then tore her bra off and strangled her with it until she lost consciousness.

Officer Sakosky says that when he saw the victim she was completely naked and bleeding heavily from the mouth. The officer asked the victim what happened and she stated “he beat the hell out of me.” Officers arrested Hall shortly afterward.

Hall is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment/ physical strike.