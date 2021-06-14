Police: Man arrested after trying to retrieve confiscated drugs from Lock Haven City Hall

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man was charged with burglary after attempting to break into Lock Haven City Hall to get back the drugs that were confiscated from him, according to police.

According to the Lock Haven police department, around 6:30 p.m. on June 4th, Lyric Mathew Wynn, age 20, damaged three electronic card readers and two doors attempting to gain entry.

Wynn claimed he was trying to retrieve the drugs that had been previously confiscated by police.

Wynn was charged with attempted burglary, plus five additional charges including public drunkenness.

He remains in custody at the Clinton County Correctional Facility after not being able to post the bail of $125,000.