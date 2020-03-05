Police: Man arrested after punching woman at a grocery store

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say a man punched a 69-year-old woman in the face, landing her in the ICU, after she accidentally ran over his foot with a shopping cart.

Authorities were called to the scene at Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township Thursday morning after receiving a call about a woman being assaulted. Police say that the woman had accidentally run over Eric Graham’s foot with her grocery cart and he reacted violently, punching her in the face.

The woman was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Graham fled the scene but was found by police at his Willismport residence. He was taken into custody on a number of charges including aggravated assault.

Graham remains jailed on $100,000 bail.