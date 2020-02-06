Police: Man arrested after home invasion in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bloomsburg Police say they arrested a man after receiving a call from a resident that someone was inside their home.

Police responded to a home on West Main Street Wednesday just after 3:00am for a report of a possible home invasion.

When they arrived, they say Derrick Lee English fled the home by jumping from a second story window.

A short time later police say the found English hiding under a vehicle less than a block away from the home and was taken into custody.

English was lodged at the Columbia County Prison on charges of Criminal Trespass, Loitering and Prowling and Public Drunkenness in addition to a Pennsylvania State Parole detainer.