Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of bank in Middle Smithfield Township

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after a reported armed robbery at a bank in the Poconos Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say they received a report of a robbery Thursday morning at the ESSA Bank and Trust in the 500 block of Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township. They say the initial investigation revealed that a man indicated he had a weapon.

The man was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, according to state police.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the general public.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

