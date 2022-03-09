Police hold press conference on Wilkes-Barre shooting investigation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three people during an investigation into a shooting that occurred in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Main Street for a report of several shots fired with the area.

Police say the suspects were observed through surveillance video fleeing the area after the shots were fired from a Nissan Sentra.

The suspects inside the vehicle were later identified as Donte Chalmers, 18 of Edwardsville, and Elijah Crawford, 20 of Wilkes-Barre. According to the affidavit, Chalmers and Crawford approached two males, one male identified as Tyvon Redd-Sykes, 18 of Wilkes-Barre. Redd-Sykes fled from the area but was shot by the suspects on North Main Street, ran to Madison Street where he collapsed on a front porch.

Investigators conducted a search for the vehicle involved and found the Nissan was at a residence on Beaumont Street where Chalmers’s girlfriend, Asia Mitchell, lived. At the residence, officers found evidence of a shooting, specifically ammunition, firearms and shell casting.

Police took Chalmers, Crawford into custody from the residence. Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as her 8-year-old son was inside of the home at the time of the incident.

Police are naming Redd-Sykes as the victim shot in this incident. They say he had a previous arrest warrant and was the shooter in an incident that occurred on North Grant Street and Amber Lane on October 6, 2021.

Investigators have charged the three suspects with firearms and assault charges related to the shooting.

Police arraigned Redd-Sykes at the hospital. He was denied bail due to him being deemed a danger to society.

Wilkes-Barre police are continuing the investigation into a specific group of male subjects who they say have been involved in numerous shooting incidents throughout the city and surrounding areas in the county.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending. Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division, Detective Sinavage, Detective Conmy or Detective Yelland.

A press conference later today is expected to reveal more information about the investigation. This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.