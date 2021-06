HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Hanover Township police arrested one man after a stabbing last week.

Monday, police announced the arrest of Nicholas Suprum. Police say Suprum was charged after a stabbing on Lee Park Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on June 15.

Suprum is locked up on unrelated charges. He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering another person, harassment, public drunkenness and underage drinking.