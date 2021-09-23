Police make arrest after weekend stabbing in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Area Regional Police arrested a man they say was involved in a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday.

According to police, video surveillance obtained by detectives revealed a man, Malik Morgan, age 29, sitting on steps in the 700 block of Main Street. The video showed an altercation occurred between Morgan and a male ending with Morgan stabbing the male victim multiple times.

Police say the victim suffered 5 stab wounds to his body, 2 stab wounds to the upper left thigh, 2 stab wounds to the right upper torso and 1 stab wound to the upper left side of his back.

Morgan was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Morgan was transported to Monroe County Correctional Facility and was denied bail.

Stroud Area Regional Police said the stabbing is not believed to be connected to the shooting incident that occurred Saturday night near the area. Both events are being treated as separate investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Joseph Susinskas at 570-421-6800 Ext:1025 or by email at jsusinskas@sarpd.com