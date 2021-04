MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 60-year-old Debora Hettrick of Mahanoy City was arrested Thursday night after allegedly attempting to attack someone with a knife.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of West Pine Street.

She is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and possessing instruments of a crime.

She is currently at Schuylkill County Prison.