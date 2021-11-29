Police: Lycoming County man facing multiple charges after leading state troopers on chase

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have one man in custody after they say he fled from state troopers and lead them on a pursuit in Lycoming County.

According to an affidavit, state police observed a truck traveling at a low rate of speed, weaving in between lanes on State Route 220 Southbound.

Police say, they conducted a routine traffic stop and identified the driver as 38-year-old, Jarod Pietro Tedesco.

Officers say upon contact with Tedesco, there was a distinct smell of alcohol, coming from the vehicle, his eyes were “glossy” and “bloodshot” and his speech was noticeably impaired.

Inside the vehicle, in the cupholder was an open container of beer and seated in the back of the vehicle was Tedesco’s four-year-old son, officers say.

According to the affidavit, Tedesco told police he had drank a ‘couple drinks’ when asked if he had consumed any alcohol.

Police say they briefly disengaged Tedesco and returned to their vehicle to request a second patrol unit for backup.

As the second patrol unit arrived, Tedesco pulled out of the parked position and took off down State Route 220. Both police vehicles pursued Tedesco until he came to a stop on Stewart Street, police say.

Officers say Tedesco exited the vehicle and refused to comply while officers were trying to arrest him. He fled on foot and had to be taxed according to officers.

Tedesco was transported to the hospital where he was medically cleared and taken to the Lycoming County Prison where he was arraigned and bail was set at $99,000, officers say.

Tedesco is charged with fleeing or eluding an officer, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI of alcohol, resisting arrest as well as reckless driving charges.

There is no official information on where Tedesco’s son has been taken at this time.