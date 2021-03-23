Police seeking suspects who stole ‘large amount’ of electronics from Scranton Best Buy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking to identify two suspects in connection with a theft from Best Buy.

They say a large amount of electronics from the Best Buy in Scranton was stolen on March 15.

If you have any information, contact Detective McIntyre at 570-348-4134 Extension: 8419 or leave a tip on the Scranton Police tipline.

