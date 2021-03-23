SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking to identify two suspects in connection with a theft from Best Buy.
They say a large amount of electronics from the Best Buy in Scranton was stolen on March 15.
If you have any information, contact Detective McIntyre at 570-348-4134 Extension: 8419 or leave a tip on the Scranton Police tipline.
- Police seeking suspects who stole ‘large amount’ of electronics from Scranton Best Buy
- Montage Mountain lays out plans to build 178-room hotel for guests
- Democrats push to tighten gun laws after mass shootings
- Suspect in fatal shooting outside of Wilkes-Barre bar to be arraigned
- Veterans’ Views: March 23, 2021