SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects in regards to a theft at Gerrity’s.

Police are looking to question two suspects in relation to a theft at Gerrity’s Supermarket, located at 702 South Main Avenue in Scranton, that took place on July 16 around five in the evening.

Anyone with information please contact Patrolman Stevens at 570-348-4134.