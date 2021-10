WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Waverly Township Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two women believed to be connected with identity theft.

Police say that thefts from vehicles occurred at one of the Trolley Trail parking lots and they were able to obtain security footage of the alleged suspects using the victim’s information at a local bank.

Courtesy of Waverly Township Police

Police ask that if anyone recognizes these two females please reach out with any information 570-342-9111.