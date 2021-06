WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are trying to identify the person they say stole someone’s dog.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department released this image of the person they are looking for.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her dog had gotten out from the rear of her home on Blackman Street.

The woman told police the dog was running around a group of juveniles and one of them picked up the dog and walked away heading toward South Main Street.

Police are investigating the incident.