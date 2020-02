SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are trying to identify a man who was involved in an incident at the “Short Stop” in Scott Township on Wednesday evening.

He was seen in surveillance photos which also show a yellow Ford Escape parked in the back of the parking lot that he was driving.

Scott Township Police are asking anyone who thinks they can identify the man to call (570) 387-1929, (570) 785-6300, or reach out on Facebook.