KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Municipal Police are looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to a motor vehicle theft.

On Saturday, just before 2:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of North Landon Avenue in Kingston. Police say the vehicle was found in the Municipality on Sunday.

Police now say the man (pictured below) is wanted for questioning in regards to the theft.





Courtesy of Kingston Police Department Facebook

Kingston Police ask that anyone with information contact the police by email at mbonawits@kingstonpd.org or by phone at 570-288-3674.