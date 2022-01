WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre say they are looking for an individual in relation to a burglary.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police

According to law enforcement, they are looking for any information regarding the person pictured above in relation to a burglary that took place on Woodward Street.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cope at 570-208-6773.