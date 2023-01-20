WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M.

Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and goatee. he was last seen to be wearing gray sneakers, black jeans, black winter coat with a gray hoodie underneath, black face mask, and a black winter hat.

Official’s say he was seen with a handgun prior to taking money from the cash register before he took off on foot in an alleyway located between Ridge and Fern Street towards MMI Prep School.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the White Haven Borough Police Department at 570-443-8888.