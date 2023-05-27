DURYEA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a group of individuals on dirt bikes after allegedly taunting the police.

According to the Duryea Police Department, on Friday around 7:20 p.m., police observed a group of individuals on dirt bikes passing vehicles in the opposite lane, doing wheelies, and driving “erratically.”

Police say as the individuals drove by the police, they threw up “the finger” and waved them down to come to chase them pulling out behind them and blowing through a red light.

Duryea police note one male suspect has been identified following an arrest for a similar incident and resisting police a few hours after the incident in Duryea.

Police ask anyone with information about these individuals to contact them at 570-457-1721 ext 1. or call the Duryea police anonymous tip line.