TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Taylor Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying someone they said was involved in an aggravated assault in Lackawanna County.

Officials said this person was involved in an assault with a weapon and retail theft at Walmart earlier on Sunday.

Taylor police officers said to consider the suspect “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (570)562-2210.