Police looking for woman they say lit convenience store shelf on fire, fled scene

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — State police in Monroe County are investigating an incident where a woman allegedly walked into a convenience store and lit one of the store racks on fire.

Police say the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on Winona Falls Road in East Stroudsburg on Thursday and ignited a rack of potato chips, before leaving the store.

The fire spread throughout the aisle and caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage, police say. A store employee extinguished the fire before it spread further.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Martini, PSP Fire Marshal at 570-459-3890.

