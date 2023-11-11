POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are looking for a woman accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car.

On October 27, the Pocono Township Police Department said they were called to the parking lot of Burger King on Rt 715 for a reckless driver.

According to the 911 call, a woman was seen swerving between lanes on Interstate 80 and had almost struck other vehicles. The caller reportedly told 911 that the driver pulled into the parking lot of Burger King and nearly hit another vehicle.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and found 27-year-old Michaela Gaines, from Glen Lyon, in the suspected car with a child in the back seat.

Investigators said they noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the center console of the car and believed Gaines to be under the influence. Further investigation found that Gaines’s driver’s license was currently suspended due to previous DUI offenses.

Authorities say Gaines was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges.

Gaines was released from police custody at the time, but official charges have been filed and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The Pocono Township Police Department asks anyone with information on Gaines’s location to contact their police department at (570) 629-7200 or online at their Crimewatch page.