LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are requesting help from the public in locating a confidential informant from Wilkes-Barre who went missing in 2014.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Danielle Drozdowski was scheduled to testify before a grand jury as a confidential informant but never showed up. As a result, she is now considered “wanted” by police.

Drozdowski is said to have lived in the area of Carey Avenue and Susquehanna Street in Wilkes-Barre when she went missing.

Police say Drozdowski, who would now be 34 years old, has not been in contact with any family, and her last communication was on March 19, 2014.

Anyone with information on Droxdowski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police. Anonymous tips can be placed at 1-800-4PATIPS(8477) or online.