SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are trying to identify individuals wanted for questioning in relation to a theft that occurred at the Viewmont Mall.

According to police, the suspects in the picture are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft from Finish Line located in the mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Dombroski at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip online.