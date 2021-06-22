Police looking for theft suspect at Scranton Gerrity’s Supermarket

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for a person they say is a suspect in a theft that occurred on May 23 at Gerrity’s Supermarket.

They say the theft occurred at the Gerrity’s located at 702 South Main Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on May 23.

Police say the male pictured is wanted for questioning.

Scranton police describe the suspect as a white male approximately 40-50 years of age.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ptlm Merkel at 570-348-4134. You can also leave an anonymous tip for the police department.