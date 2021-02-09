Police looking for suspects who stole classic car from Luzerne County home

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of a classic vehicle from a garage in Fairmount Township in November 2020.

State police say two suspects forced their way into a detached garage of a home on Goss Road. The suspects stole two tow-behind trailers, a 1978 Chevrolet Camaro, a firearm and other various items from the garage. The suspects also spray painted the inside windows of the building.

The suspects also broke into the home through the front door and stole an antique from a bedroom of the home, police say.

On January 29, the two suspects drove the stolen Camaro to Lakeway Beverage Store in Dallas Township. When in the store, the suspects told an employee their car was broken down and called multiple numbers from which police say were in the Noxen area.

The suspects then left the store and on January 30 the vehicle was recovered from the beverage store.

Days later on February 2, the female suspect returned to the beverage store and inquired about the whereabouts of the stolen car. Employees told the suspect that state police towed the vehicle.

PSP Shickshinny is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects from surveillance footage in the beverage store above.