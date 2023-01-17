EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the person(s) who placed either an explosive device in a mailbox.

State police say the unknown person(s) placed a small explosive or firework in a mailbox on Creek Road in East Union Township Saturday morning around 11:30.

The firework/explosive went off in the mailbox and caused damage, and police say, the person(s) involved then took off.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call PSP Frackville.