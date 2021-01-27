Police looking for suspect who led chase in Schuylkill County

TREMONT BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who led officers on two separate chases on January 22.

According to PSP, officers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 125 in Tremont Borough. Before officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled.

Police say the driver led them down Interstate 81, traveling at high speeds. The pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.

Approximately two hours later the vehicle was seen traveling on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Again, when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver drove erratically through several local boroughs.

The pursuit was again discontinued due to public safety concerns.

Troopers say the vehicle is a black Nissan 300zx, with purple trim around the bottom and a red transformers decal on the rear above the license plate.

Police say the driver appeared to be a white male between the ages of 45 and 60. He had long hair in a pony tail and was clean shaven.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven 570-754-4600.