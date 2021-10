WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots into a residence on the first block of N. Grant Street on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the Wilkes-Barre home just after midnight on Wednesday. In their investigation, they found bullet holes in the residence along with several shell casings in the roadway near the residence.

Officers are reviewing camera footage as the investigation is ongoing.