Police looking for suspect in slashing, stabbing, beating and robbery of man Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a man wanted on aggravated assault charges.

According to Taylor police, Johnny Enrique Boynton is wanted on aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred on October 4, 2021, where he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

The victim told police that he had been picked up at the Sheetz on Union Street in Taylor, by Alyiah “Rowdy” Torres-Gomez who drove to the nearby parking lot of Cobblestone Crossing where he claims they were going to smoke marijuana.

Upon arrival in the parking lot, the victim told police that Torres-Gomez unlocked the doors and rolled down the windows of the vehicle, and three to four men proceeded to beat, slash, stab, and rob him.

The victim managed to escape and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for severe injuries.

Several of those involved in the assault were apprehended by police during the investigation.

Boynton is being sought by police after being identified in a photographic lineup. Anyone with information is asked to call 570-562-2210.