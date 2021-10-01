Police looking for suspect entering cars in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are looking for a person they say entered several cars in the Green Ridge section of the city.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video going through cars around 4:40 a.m., according to Scranton police. They describe the suspect as approximately 5’7″, 40-50 years old, with a beard, and dressed in black. Police are also saying the suspect had a small backpack and a flashlight.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars at night and asking that anyone with information call Scranton Police at 570-348-4139.