HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say were dispatched to D’Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall shortly before 4:00 p.m.

According to Troopers, they responded to the scene for a report of shots fired.

However, troopers report no weapon was involved, but a man entered the store wearing a face mask.

According to State Police, he smashed a glass case with a fire extinguisher, grabbed a large amount of gold necklaces, and left the mall through the Tj Maxx Store.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pennslyvania State Police.