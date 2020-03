DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Castle Smoke Shop on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore.

Several state police cruisers are on-scene at this time.

Dunmore police are searching the area for the suspect. Police say he stole money and ran away.

No word yet how much money the suspect made off with.

Dunmore police are investigating.