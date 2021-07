SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in regard to a burglary.







Police say on July 24, around 4:20 a.m. there was a burglary on the 600 block of Alder Street in Scranton. They want to question the suspect caught on surveillance footage regarding the burglary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Spinosi at 570-348-4139.