SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Police need your help identifying the persons of interest in a stabbing in Scranton.

Officers say the people in the following surveillance photos are wanted for questioning in relation to a stabbing that happened on Alder Street on Tuesday.





Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton police.