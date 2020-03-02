Police looking for person who used counterfeit money

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking for a person they say used counterfeit money to purchase items at the Dollar Tree last week.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking to identify this person in connection with counterfeit money spent at the Dollar Tree on February 22nd.

Township police released a surveillance image on their Facebook page Monday of the suspect.

They claim the man entered the Dollar Tree in the Blackman Plaza around 10am on February 22nd.

The release states he paid for merchandise totaling $380.00 and paid in $20 bills. Those bills were later determined to be counterfeit.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to message The Wilkes-Barre Township Police on their Facebook page.