Police looking for missing woman out of Bradford County

TOWANDA BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Towanda Borough Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

According to police, 80-year-old Beverly Lerch was last seen around 9:00 Sunday morning in the 300 block of North 4th Street, Towanda Borough.

Lerch is described as 5’2″, 200 pounds, white with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is said to have been wearing a black nightgown with a black and tan striped jacket.





Police say she is operating a red 2018 Lincoln MKC SUV with Maryland Registration 1ES4133.

Lerch is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Lerch contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Towanda Borough Police at 570-265-2522.