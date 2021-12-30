Police looking for missing woman from Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Montgomery County.

Police are looking for Nancy Shade, 62, who was last seen on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m in the 1200 block of Bleim Road, Pottstown.

Shade is described as white, 5’5″, 180 pounds, with short curly brown hair, brown eyes, and having glasses. Police are unsure of what she is wearing.

Police believe that Shade may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Lower Pottsgrove Twp Police at 610-326-1508.