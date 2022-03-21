EQUINUNK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for information regarding a missing child out of Wayne County.

Troopers say that 15-year-old Mackenzie Telesky is a white, non-Hispanic, female that ran away from her home in Equinunk on February 3 of 2022.

Troopers say that her clothing description is unknown but she usually wears all black. She is 5’0″ tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She also has black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has seen Telesky or knows her whereabouts, please contact the PSP Honesdale Barracks at 570-253-7126.