HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in May of this year.

Chenahya Maldonado is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she is around 5’5″ and 130 pounds.





According to police Maldonado was last seen at her grandmother’s residence on May 10 in Hanover Township.

If anyone has information Maldonado’s whereabouts they are asked to contact Officer Wychock at 570-208-6695.