SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton City Police Department is on the lookout for 67-year-old Thomas O’Rourke as he went missing early Thursday morning.

O’Rourke was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. near the Geisinger Community Medical Center.

The missing person is described by police as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair standing 5’8″ tall.

There is a medical urgency in finding O’Rourke due to the cold weather for Thursday night.

If you know any information that could lead to authorities locating Thomas O’Rourke, call 911 or the Scranton Police Department at (570) 348-4130.