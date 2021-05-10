Police looking for missing male who absconded from the Children’s Service Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Police are looking for Joshua Briggs who absconded from the Children’s Service Center around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say Briggs is a white male approximately 5’4″ and 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white/black Puma sneakers.

Authorities say he could possibly be downtown or in the South Wilkes-Barre area.

If anyone has any information, police ask you to contact Det. Conmy at (570) 208-6775.