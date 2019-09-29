Police looking for missing Lehigh Valley youth

BETHLEHEM, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police, are searching for Oscar KEEL, missing from Bethlehem.

The 15-year-old white male is described as 6’01”, 154 lbs., with brown collar-length hair, and brown eyes. Keel is wearing Dark Gray Sweatpants, a Black Coat and Glasses.

Keel was last seen in the area of Kidspeace Dr., Schnecksville, North Whitehall Twp., Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on 09/27/19 at approx. 11:38 PM. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Keel is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Bethlehem at (610)861-2026.

