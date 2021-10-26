Police looking for missing East Stroudsburg man

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say Andrzej “Andy” Piotrowicz was last seen on October 22 around 8:00 a.m. Piotrowicz is said to have been wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve t-shirt and was last in the area of Big Buck Lane in Middle Smithfield Township.

Piotrowicz is described as a 37-year-old man, who is 5’9″, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is said to be driving a white 2013 Honda Civic.

Courtesy of PSP Stroudsburg

Police have reason to believe that Piotrowicz may be at special risk for harm or injury and he may be confused.

If you see Piotrowicz you are called to call 911 or PSP Stroudsburg at (570) 619-6480.