Police looking for missing Blakeslee teen

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Moutain regional police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Blakeslee.

Jocelyn Hunter was last seen on August 18 in Blakeslee, she is described as a white female with blonde hair dyed red and grey eyes, she is said to be wearing checkered pajama-type pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police say Hunter may have ties to the Effort and Saylorsburg areas.

Police ask that if you have any information on Hunters’ whereabouts you contact Detective Scarfo or the Pocono Mountain Regional Police.