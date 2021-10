ASHLAND BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have put out a report for a missing teen from Ashland Borough.

16-year-old Gavin Jago was reported missing to police on Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon after he had not returned home from school.

Jago is described by police as a white male, 5’9″, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Jago is please contact PSP Frackville at (570) 874-5300.