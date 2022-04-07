LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lock Haven say they were looking for a man and his two children that hadn’t been heard from since Tuesday.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that Sean Michael Hendershot Jr was found with his children by police in Franklin Virginia.

Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. – Courtesy: Lock Haven City Police

The two children were safe. Hendershot Jr did not turn himself in, say, investigators.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. as family members informed officers that they had not heard from Hendershot Jr. or the two children, Wyatt, age 6, and Jaxton, age 2, since April 5.

Courtesy: Lock Haven City Police

As of 3:00 p.m., Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Hendershot Jr. for charges of interfering with the custody of a minor and concealment of whereabouts of a child.